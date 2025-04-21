Armed Men Block, Rob Truck At Mufusire Uphill In Headlands

On 16 April 2025 at around 9pm at 120km peg along Harare-Mutare Highway, Last Mavhika (30) of Uplands, Waterfalls Harare was driving a blue Iveco truck (AFX 8841), in the company of a passenger Blessing Gibson (30) of Murrayfield Farm in Macheke. When Mavhika reached Mufusire uphill a white Probox vehicle overtook him and parked in front of his truck.

Three man disembarked from the Probox, produced an unknown rifle and pointed it to Mavhika. They ordered him to stop and he complied.

They searched Mavhika and took US$350 cash and a cellphone. They also searched Gibson and took US$71 and an Itel phone worth US$70.

After that they drove away leaving complainants at the scene. Mavhika later drove to Headlands Police Station to file a report.

The truck was carrying a load of about 5 000 brick pavers, and nothing from the load was stolen.

Investigations are underway and we are appealing for information leading to the arrest of the culprits.