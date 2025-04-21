Armed Robber Receives 10-Year Sentence For Attempted Escape From Prison Guards

The two inmates had earlier been denied bail by the High Court. It is alleged that their escape was facilitated by a corrupt prison officer, Donald Madzinga, and Tinotenda Zinyengere, the younger brother of one of the escapees.

Tinotenda reportedly smuggled a revolver into Harare Remand Prison, concealed inside a bowl of rice, and handed it to the inmates with the assistance of Madzinga.

On the day of the escape, as the inmates were being escorted to the Harare Magistrates’ Court for routine proceedings, Zinyengere concealed the firearm in his waistband.

After the court session, while being escorted back to the prison vehicle, Zinyengere drew the weapon and threatened the escorting officers.

In the ensuing chaos, he managed to flee, scale the perimeter fence, and disappear into traffic along Mother Patrick Avenue. Marondera, however, was immediately apprehended before he could escape.

Shortly after fleeing the court, Zinyengere allegedly hijacked a brown Mazda Demio by threatening the driver with the firearm. The vehicle was later found abandoned on Kaguvi Street the following morning.

Witnesses reported seeing a man matching his description, dressed in civilian clothes, fleeing the scene on foot.

Following a three-day manhunt, detectives located Zinyengere near Electrosales along Mutare Road. A dramatic foot chase ensued before he was eventually subdued and arrested.

Harare Regional Magistrate Fadzai Mthombeni sentenced Marondera to 10 years’ imprisonment for attempting to escape from lawful custody.

Zinyengere is yet to be sentenced. In court, he denied hijacking the vehicle, claiming the car had been arranged in advance and that he had paid the owner.

He has requested the court’s permission to summon a witness to support his claim. Proceedings were adjourned to allow time for the witness to appear.

