Campaign For Free Expression Urges Diplomats To Push For Blessed Mhlanga's Release

2 days ago Mon, 21 Apr 2025 10:12:25 GMT

Nicole Fritz, executive director of the South Africa-based non-profit Campaign for Free Expression (CFE), has urged the international diplomatic community to step in and pressure Zimbabwean authorities to release senior journalist Blessed Mhlanga of Heart & Soul TV (HStv).

Mhlanga has been held in pre-trial detention since his arrest on 24 February 2025, accused of transmitting messages that allegedly incite violence.

Fritz slammed the arrest as unlawful, calling it just one example of what she described as a broader effort by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government to silence critical voices and criminalise free speech using laws that go against the Constitution. She said:

Feedback