Geza Names Key Figures Allegedly Pushing For 2-Year Extension Of Mnangagwa’s Presidency And Parliament's Term

These progressive forces have revealed continued daily plunder of our national treasury by Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and his Zvigananda.

This is done while our people continue to suffer in every way, including a collapsed healthcare system, infrastructure decay, judicial capture and others.

As we speak, Ziyambi Ziyambi, the Minister of Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Virginia Mabiza, Prosecutor General, and Jacob Mudenda, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, are ready to submit proposals to amend the Constitution and extend the presidential term to 2030.

The amendments will also extend the life of parliament from five to seven years. This will take the current parliament to 2030.

Geza further claimed that one of the key amendments being proposed would involve the repeal of Section 328 of the Constitution, which currently outlines the procedures for amending the Constitution.

The repeal of this section would effectively bypass existing checks and balances designed to prevent such changes, enabling a potentially indefinite extension of the presidency. He said:

They are also planning to use their two-thirds majority to approve the amendments and illegally avoid a referendum. They are planning to submit the proposals to the Cabinet next week for approval, using the ZANU PF two-thirds majority. Public consultations will be conducted, and even if they are resisted, amendments will be adopted by Parliament again. The amendments will be adopted without conducting a referendum. We are aware of this shenanigans. Apart from looting millions, they are also planning to loot the Constitution by criminally mutilating the Constitution to extend their plunder.

Geza has strongly warned Ziyambi, Mudenda, and Mabiza that any attempt to change the Constitution will not be tolerated.

The former ZANU PF Central Committee member accused the trio of meeting with judges and pressuring them to dismiss any applications made by individuals seeking to protect the Constitution.

In his statement, Geza reiterated his claims that millions of dollars are being looted by those close to President Mnangagwa. Said Geza:

Looting at the levels that Mnangagwa and his Zviiganandas are doing to our country is continuing each day they remain in the office. This has now reached an unprecedented level and is unforgivable and cannot be tolerated any longer. Alarming cases of looting billions of dollars in our country are being covered up, and these thieves continue to enjoy Mnangagwa’s protection.

Tags

Leave a Comment