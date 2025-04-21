Geza Says Shutdown To Continue Until Mnangagwa Resigns, Pleads With Businesses To Feed Masses
Blessed Geza has called on business owners to support the public with food supplies during the indefinite national shutdown he announced, set to begin on 22 April 2025.
Geza declared that the shutdown will only come to an end once President Emmerson Mnangagwa steps down, accusing him of protecting criminal cartels that are allegedly draining the country’s economy.
Speaking on Monday, 21 April, Geza acknowledged that many citizens may run out of food as the shutdown continues.
He appealed to businesses to step in and help by providing food to the people, assuring them that the incoming government would compensate them for their support. Said Geza:
Fellow Zimbabweans, we know that as we stay home, we will fall hungry and our food stocks will diminish.
We call upon all wholesalers of foodstuffs and all stores to feel free to help the people and keep a record of the stock we released.
The process should be witnessed by at least five senior managers and put in writing the new government will compensate you after verification of your pre-shutdown inventory.
This is good for you because under the criminal cabal of Mnangagwa, we have lost so much from poor economic policies, bad governance, and looting.