Geza Says Shutdown To Continue Until Mnangagwa Resigns, Pleads With Businesses To Feed Masses

1 day ago Mon, 21 Apr 2025 10:33:45 GMT

Blessed Geza has called on business owners to support the public with food supplies during the indefinite national shutdown he announced, set to begin on 22 April 2025.

Geza declared that the shutdown will only come to an end once President Emmerson Mnangagwa steps down, accusing him of protecting criminal cartels that are allegedly draining the country’s economy.

Speaking on Monday, 21 April, Geza acknowledged that many citizens may run out of food as the shutdown continues.

Feedback