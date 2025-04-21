Govt. Urges Citizens To Ignore Geza’s Call For A National Shutdown

We have a responsibility to build our country. Zimbabweans should utilise the internet for development. We should ignore calls from unproductive charlatans and merchants of falsehoods, who seek to reverse the gains of the liberation struggle, through demonisation of Zimbabwe’s image, its people and leadership, through misinformation and malice.

As Zimbabweans, we are hardworking, enterprising, focused people who have a responsibility to develop our country. We fought and we won. We conquered, we won and now we must continue to work together to develop our country.

On Saturday evening, Geza, a former ZANU PF Central Committee member, called for a national shutdown on 22 and 23 April to put pressure on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to step down.

This follows his earlier call for an “uprising” on 31 March, which didn’t really take off as most people stayed home, likely worried about possible violence.

Geza, also known as “Bombshell,” is currently wanted by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on several charges, including theft, trying to undermine the President’s authority, and inciting public violence.

He says the planned shutdown is meant to “send a strong message to Mnangagwa” and the “criminals” around him.

