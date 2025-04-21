“I’m Heartbroken” – Kapfupi Mourns Death Of Close Friend Marabha

(Death is never something we can get used to. I am heartbroken and trying to come to terms with the fact that my companion Marabha has left us. I can only say, rest in peace, go well until God reunites us again. The responsibility of taking care of the children you have left behind now falls on us.)

Family spokesperson Samuel Manjalima said that burial arrangements for Marabha have not yet been finalised, as the immediate family is still gathering. Said Manjalima:

We have lost a brother and a son and his death is a blow to the entertainment industry. We are yet to finalise the burial arrangements as we are awaiting the arrival of some of his family members so that everything is done according to custom. In the meantime, we are appealing to well-wishers to extend their helping hand towards the funeral.

Marabha passed away at a local hospital on Saturday morning after a long battle with illness.

The comedian, who was a divorcee, leaves behind three young children. Mourners are currently gathered at his brother’s homestead in Domboramwari, Epworth.

Marabha rose to fame in the early 2000s when he joined forces with Kapfupi, the late Blessing Vingirai (Bonjisi), Jeffrey Chikweshere (Aphiri), Rumbidzai Vingirai (Regina), and Precious Kabrito (Mai Ngaa).

Together, they revolutionised street theatre and made a significant impact when their drama series aired on ZBCTV.

However, after the peak of their fame, the group went their separate ways, and Marabha ventured into his own productions, which unfortunately never took off as expected.

Every now and then, he’d reunite with Kapfupi for a few projects as he worked hard to make ends meet.

