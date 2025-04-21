Italian Football Matches Suspended As Nation Mourns Pope Francis

1 day ago Mon, 21 Apr 2025 10:49:19 GMT

Italian football authorities have suspended all matches scheduled for Easter Monday in a gesture of mourning following the death of Pope Francis.

Fixtures across Serie A, Serie B, Serie C, and the Primavera youth league have officially been postponed after news broke that the Pope, a lifelong football enthusiast and the first Latin American head of the Roman Catholic Church, passed away at the age of 88 on Monday morning.

The postponed fixtures include the remaining ties of Serie A’s 33rd round. In a brief statement, the league said:

Feedback