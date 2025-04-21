Pope Francis Has Died, Aged 88

His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized.

With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”

According to Vatican News, the Pope was admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital on Friday, 14 February 2025, after suffering from bronchitis for several days.

His condition gradually worsened, and on Tuesday, 18 February, doctors diagnosed him with bilateral pneumonia.

After spending 38 days in the hospital, the late Pope returned to his residence at the Casa Santa Marta in the Vatican to continue his recovery.

Back in 1957, in his early twenties, Jorge Mario Bergoglio underwent surgery in his native Argentina to remove part of a lung damaged by a serious respiratory infection.

As he grew older, Pope Francis often experienced recurring respiratory illnesses. In fact, he cancelled a planned visit to the United Arab Emirates in November 2023 due to influenza and lung inflammation.

According to Archbishop Diego Ravelli, Master of Apostolic Ceremonies, Pope Francis had asked for his funeral rites to be kept simple and centred on expressing the Church’s faith in the Risen Body of Christ.

