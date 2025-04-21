Rovos Rail Crash Forces Tourists To Fly Over Zimbabwe’s Worst Road

2 days ago Mon, 21 Apr 2025 04:38:36 GMT

Foreign tourists on the Rovos Rail train that derailed near Gwanda on Friday were flown to Victoria Falls the next day rather than finishing the trip by road.

The original plan was to put them on buses, but that idea was scrapped because the Bulawayo–Victoria Falls highway is in a terrible state, full of massive potholes and crumbling stretches for hundreds of kilometres.

Putting the tourists on that road would’ve revealed just how bad the country’s infrastructure is, especially given the luxury standard of Rovos Rail.

