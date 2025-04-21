Rovos Rail Crash Forces Tourists To Fly Over Zimbabwe’s Worst Road
Foreign tourists on the Rovos Rail train that derailed near Gwanda on Friday were flown to Victoria Falls the next day rather than finishing the trip by road.
The original plan was to put them on buses, but that idea was scrapped because the Bulawayo–Victoria Falls highway is in a terrible state, full of massive potholes and crumbling stretches for hundreds of kilometres.
Putting the tourists on that road would’ve revealed just how bad the country’s infrastructure is, especially given the luxury standard of Rovos Rail.
After touching down in Victoria Falls, one tourist from the UK said they were still excited to experience the sights and beauty the town has to offer. The tourist said:
I am a tourist from the United Kingdom. Accidents happen everywhere, and we are just happy to finally be here. We thank everyone for the support. I am looking forward to a lot of fun the weather is lovely today. Victoria Falls is beautiful.
The international tourists were travelling on a South African Rovos Rail train when it crashed into a Beitbridge Bulawayo Railways (BBR) goods train at Antenior siding near Gwanda on 18 April 2025.
According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), there were 47 passengers and 31 crew members on board at the time, and 13 people were injured in the accident.