Rovos Rail To Return Damaged Train Coaches To SA After Gwanda Crash
Two Rovos Rail locomotives and four coaches that were damaged in a head-on crash near Gwanda will be taken back to the company’s base in South Africa before the end of April, a Rovos Rail official has said.
The luxury train was heading to Victoria Falls when it collided with a Beitbridge Bulawayo Railways (BBR) goods train on Friday, 18 April.
Rovos Rail CEO, Rohan Vos, said that in the company’s 36 years of running trains, they’ve been using the BBR line for 20 years without any major problems—until now. Said Vos:
The collision occurred on the Beitbridge Bulawayo Railway line. We had 47 guests and 34 staff members on board. No injuries were sustained by our guests.
Four staff members are receiving medical attention and are expected to recover in the next two weeks.
We sincerely regret this occurrence but, rest assured, the safety and well-being of our guests and staff is paramount.
Rovos Rail is a luxury train that takes passengers on beautiful trips across Southern Africa. It’s known for its classy, old-style trains and top-quality travel experience, offering amazing views along the way.
Some of its most popular routes include a 3-night journey through the Karoo (Cape Town) and a 3 to 4-night trip to Victoria Falls.