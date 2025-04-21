Rovos Rail To Return Damaged Train Coaches To SA After Gwanda Crash

2 days ago Mon, 21 Apr 2025 07:52:14 GMT

Two Rovos Rail locomotives and four coaches that were damaged in a head-on crash near Gwanda will be taken back to the company’s base in South Africa before the end of April, a Rovos Rail official has said.

The luxury train was heading to Victoria Falls when it collided with a Beitbridge Bulawayo Railways (BBR) goods train on Friday, 18 April.

Rovos Rail CEO, Rohan Vos, said that in the company’s 36 years of running trains, they’ve been using the BBR line for 20 years without any major problems—until now. Said Vos:

Feedback