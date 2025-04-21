Suspended CID Officer Denied Bail Over Second Murder Charge

At the time of the incident, Simudzirai had been out on bail for the alleged murder of Constable Privilege Hove, who was stabbed in the stomach with an Okapi knife outside Kupeta Nite Club in Karoi on 21 April 2024. Hove had reportedly tried to stop Simudzirai from assaulting another officer.

Justice Charewa ruled that the seriousness of the charges, both carrying long potential prison terms, made Simudzirai a flight risk.

She also noted the risk of witness interference, as he still resides at Mwenezi Police Camp with potential State witnesses.

In addition, the court found that Simudzirai was in clear breach of his suspension from duty, which was issued on 23 July 2024 by then Officer Commanding Masvingo, Commissioner Crispen Charumbira.

Despite being suspended, he allegedly used a police firearm while carrying out an unofficial surveillance mission.

Simudzirai had already been denied bail once before, on 24 March 2025, by Masvingo Magistrate Elizabeth Hanzi, following his arrest on 21 March.

According to police reports, the fatal shooting occurred during a reported highway robbery investigation.

Simudzirai and a junior officer, Constable Simbabure, were responding to the report and gave chase to a Mazda B1800 vehicle along the Ngundu–Beitbridge Highway.

They pursued the vehicle for about 35 kilometres, during which Simudzirai allegedly fired his rifle multiple times.

The vehicle was eventually stopped at a police roadblock, where it was discovered that Madzore had been shot twice.

Madzore was taken to Rutenga Hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Tags

Leave a Comment