Tobacco Farmers Earn Nearly US$280 Million So Far This Season

The highest price paid at the contract floors was US$6.30 per kg, while the auction floors capped out at US$4.99 per kg.

On the export side, 50 million kilogrammes of tobacco have been shipped out, generating US$315.2 million at an average price of US$6.31 per kg.

The Far East remains the biggest buyer of Zimbabwean tobacco, importing 29.8 million kg worth US$240.1 million — an average price of US$8.05 per kg. African countries bought 7.2 million kg for US$30.3 million.

The Middle East took in 5.5 million kg valued at US$12.4 million, while the European Union bought 4.4 million kg for US$23.5 million.

Buyers from the Americas took 2.3 million kg worth US$7.1 million, and other European countries bought 477,200 kg worth US$1.4 million.

Oceania imported the least, buying just 28,560 kg, but paid the highest price per kg — US$8.45 — bringing in US$241,332.

Tobacco is one of Zimbabwe’s biggest earners, pulling in over US$1 billion a year. However, experts say the country could make even more if it processed the crop locally and exported finished tobacco products.

More: The Herald

