Tobacco Farmers Earn Nearly US$280 Million So Far This Season
Tobacco farmers in Zimbabwe have made around US$279 million from selling 81.3 million kilogrammes of flue-cured tobacco since the 2025 marketing season began on 5 March, according to the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB).
By day 31 of the selling season, figures from TIMB show that 77 million kilogrammes had been sold through the contract system, earning farmers US$265 million at an average price of US$3.44 per kg.
A further 4.3 million kg had gone through the auction floors, bringing in US$14.2 million at an average of US$3.30 per kg.
The highest price paid at the contract floors was US$6.30 per kg, while the auction floors capped out at US$4.99 per kg.
On the export side, 50 million kilogrammes of tobacco have been shipped out, generating US$315.2 million at an average price of US$6.31 per kg.
The Far East remains the biggest buyer of Zimbabwean tobacco, importing 29.8 million kg worth US$240.1 million — an average price of US$8.05 per kg. African countries bought 7.2 million kg for US$30.3 million.
The Middle East took in 5.5 million kg valued at US$12.4 million, while the European Union bought 4.4 million kg for US$23.5 million.
Buyers from the Americas took 2.3 million kg worth US$7.1 million, and other European countries bought 477,200 kg worth US$1.4 million.
Oceania imported the least, buying just 28,560 kg, but paid the highest price per kg — US$8.45 — bringing in US$241,332.
Tobacco is one of Zimbabwe’s biggest earners, pulling in over US$1 billion a year. However, experts say the country could make even more if it processed the crop locally and exported finished tobacco products.
