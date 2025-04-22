CAPS United Give Coach Chitembwe Two Matches to Save His Job

Behind the scenes, however, CAPS United have already started the search for a new coach, with former player and Zambian international Ian Bakala said to be a strong contender for the role. Said Jere:

We obviously had to look into our systems because results haven't been coming as expected. As a club, we honestly believe we have got a good team, and the team is playing well.

wa.me/channel/0029Vb4GVea90x2nCSDImS1b But if you are a coach and luck is eluding you like this, then you are bound to be replaced. It happens everywhere in the world. Maybe we can have better luck with another person in charge. So, we have resolved to give the entire technical team a two-match ultimatum while we discuss with a potential replacement who is coming from outside Zimbabwe. That coach is flying in tomorrow (today). We don’t want a situation where we will have a vacuum in our coaching department.

It’s been a rough start to the 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season for CAPS United. They’ve only managed one win from seven matches, with one draw and five losses—making it one of their worst league starts in recent years.

Right now, they’re second from the bottom of the table with just four points. They’ve only scored four goals and let in eight, which sums up their struggles so far.

