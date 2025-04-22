Geza’s National Shutdown Triggers Heavy Police Deployment

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is ready to ensure that the public is free to engage in all socio-economic activities without fear, intimidation, threats or harassment on 22nd and 23rd April 2025.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has deployed enough officers throughout the country to effectively maintain law and order including in Central Business Districts, residential areas, industrial areas and all areas frequented by the public.

In this regard, the Police will arrest anyone who interferes with the smooth flow of traffic and movement of the public.

The public is warned against abusing social media and is urged to totally disregard social media postings meant to cause chaos and alarm in the country.

All local and foreign exhibitors attending the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair exhibition forum are assured of their security and safety.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that it is ready to conduct its constitutional mandate without fear or favour.

Any instigators of violence and disruption of the normal operation of the economy will be severely dealt with.