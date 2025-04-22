Govt. Warns Civil Servants Against Joining National Shutdown

The Public Service Commission (PSC) notes with concern recent incitements circulating on various platforms, encouraging Public Servants and other citizens to stay away from work or abstain from regular activities on 22 and 23 April 2025.

The Commission is confident that Public Servants, who are committed, disciplined, and fully aware of their responsibilities, will not be misled by such reckless and disruptive incitements.

Public Servants are reminded that their core mandate is to serve the people of Zimbabwe faithfully, diligently, and without interruption.

The work carried out by the Public Service is vital to the delivery of essential services and the advancement of our national development aspirations, as outlined in Vision 2030.

Participation in any stay-away that disrupts service delivery constitutes a dereliction of duty and an act of insubordination.

Such actions are unpatriotic, undermine national unity, damage the economy, and hinder the collective progress of the nation.

The Public Service Commission will not tolerate any conduct that threatens the stability and functionality of public institutions.

Accordingly, the Public Service Commission wishes to clarify that Tuesday, 22 April 2025, and Wednesday, 23 April 2025, are normal working days.

All Public Servants, except those on duly authorised leave, are expected to report for duty at their designated workstations, observe normal working hours, and, where necessary, work beyond official hours in fulfillment of their duties.

Accounting Officers are hereby instructed to ensure that attendance registers are completed for their Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, including devolved structures.

Commission Inspectors will collect these registers at the usual time each day for purposes of enforcing appropriate Public Service regulations without delay.

The Commission expects all Public Servants to continue discharging their responsibilities with characteristic commitment, professionalism, and loyalty to the Republic of Zimbabwe.

Together, let us uphold the dignity of the Public Service and contribute meaningfully towards building a prosperous, resilient, and united Zimbabwe.