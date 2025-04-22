Marabha’s Final Journey Draws People From All Walks Of Life

I’ve lost my son, but seeing so many people here makes me feel he was given the farewell he truly deserved. I used to think his work wasn’t that important, but today I’ve seen with my own eyes just how much he meant to people. Click here: Pindula WhatsApp Channel

Rewani also thanked Sunrest Funeral Parlour for stepping in to cover the funeral costs, saying their support meant a lot during such a difficult time. She said:

Marabha neither had a funeral policy nor medical aid, but these angels from Sunrest Funeral Parlour bailed us out. They covered everything from body collection to coffin and burial expenses. They have shown us that good people still exist, as the food we are having was paid for by them.

Abel Chazanga, director of Sunrest Funeral Parlour, described Marabha as a true legend who deserved a dignified and honourable send-off. Said Chazanga:

The turnout at the funeral was not only a reflection of Marabha’s popularity but also a reminder of the importance of community support. He was not only a man of the people but a true hero in his community. You don’t get this turnout if you are not getting along well with the community. I am glad the burial has gone according to plan, although there were some minor challenges. The good thing is that he has been laid to rest, and we can only rejoice and salute his legacy. Marabha’s impact extended beyond his immediate circle; he inspired countless individuals to engage in skits. His dedication to uplifting others created a ripple effect that will be felt for generations. People shared stories of how he had touched their lives, reinforcing the notion that true leadership is about serving others. As the Epworth community gathers to honour his memory, it is essential to reflect on the values he embodied. Marabha championed kindness, resilience and unity, urging everyone to come together in times of need. His legacy will continue to motivate us to foster a spirit of collaboration and support, ensuring that his vision for a better community lives on.

Marabha passed away on April 19, 2025, at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital in Harare.

He became well-known for his roles in street theatre, TV skits, and short films, often teaming up with fellow comedian Freddy “Kapfupi” Manjalima.

His comedy, which drew from real-life situations, really connected with people and made him a favourite in many homes.

His death has left a big gap in Zimbabwe’s entertainment scene. Fans and fellow artists have been sharing heartfelt tributes, remembering not just his talent but also his kind and humble nature.

