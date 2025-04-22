Ministry of Health Latest Weekly Report On Anthrax, Snake Bites, And Dog Bites
The Ministry of Health and Child Care has released its weekly disease surveillance report for the week ending April 6, 2025, highlighting updates on anthrax, snake bites, and dog bites across various districts in Zimbabwe.
During the reporting week, two cases of anthrax were confirmed, with no deaths recorded. These cases were reported from Gokwe North and Gokwe South districts. This brings the cumulative total to 49 cases since the beginning of the year, with no fatalities reported to date.
Snake bites remain a public health concern, with 167 cases reported this week. Fortunately, no deaths were recorded. The cumulative number of snake bite cases is 2,193, with nine deaths reported overall.
Dog bite incidents continue to be the most frequently reported, with 646 cases recorded during the week. Of these, 140 individuals were bitten by vaccinated dogs, 136 by unvaccinated dogs, and 370 by dogs whose vaccination status could not be verified. The highest number of cases were reported in Midlands Province, which recorded 102 cases, followed by Mashonaland Central Province with 86. The cumulative number of dog bite cases has now reached 9,218, with no deaths reported.