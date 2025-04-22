Two Police Officers Filmed Taking Bribes In Harare Arrested

1 day ago Tue, 22 Apr 2025 07:46:31 GMT

Two Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers have been arrested after one of them was secretly filmed accepting petty bribes from suspects in Harare’s city centre.

ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Constable Mupandira and Constable Chirengendure, saying one of the officers was “clearly seen accepting bribes from suspects” in a video that has since circulated widely.

Nyathi said the duo is now facing both disciplinary and criminal charges as the police force seeks to clamp down on corruption within its ranks. He said:

Feedback