Two Police Officers Filmed Taking Bribes In Harare Arrested
Two Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers have been arrested after one of them was secretly filmed accepting petty bribes from suspects in Harare’s city centre.
ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Constable Mupandira and Constable Chirengendure, saying one of the officers was “clearly seen accepting bribes from suspects” in a video that has since circulated widely.
Nyathi said the duo is now facing both disciplinary and criminal charges as the police force seeks to clamp down on corruption within its ranks. He said:
Reference is made to a video which went viral on social media in which a female police officer is clearly seen accepting bribes from suspects while sitting on a plastic chair at Parkade Rank at the corner of Nelson Mandela Street and Rezende Street in Harare Central Business District.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police informs the public that Constable Mupandira and Constable Chirengendure have been arrested. They are facing both disciplinary and criminal charges.
The Commissioner-General of Police does not condone corruption by any police officer and will ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour.
The arrests come amid growing public frustration over petty corruption and misconduct among some law enforcement officers, especially in urban centres.
In November 2024, two traffic police officers, Sergeant Chifamba and Constable Gunzva, were detained after a viral social media video exposed them accepting bribes from public transport operators near the Mabvuku turn-off along Harare-Mutare Road.