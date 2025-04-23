384 Road Accidents Recorded Over Easter and Independence Holidays - ZRP

However, the number of people injured rose to 178 in 2025, up from 159 in 2024. Said Nyathi:

On Easter and Independence Holidays, a total of 384 road traffic accidents were recorded compared to 286 recorded during the same period last year.

The number of fatal road traffic accidents and people killed decreased from 26 to 21 and 27 to 24, respectively. The number of people injured went up from 159 to 178.

One of the road traffic accidents recorded during the 2025 Easter and Independence Holidays include the accident which occurred at the 51 km peg along Harare Bulawayo road on 21st April 2025 at around 1200 hours, where four people were killed, while 14 others were injured when a Toyota Hiace kombi which had eighteen [18] passengers on board, veered off the road and overturned.

As a result, three [03] passengers died on the spot and one [01] died upon admission at Norton Hospital.

During the period, three [03] hit-and-run fatal road traffic accidents were recorded in Murewa and Harare.

The first accident occurred on 19th April 2025, at the 57km peg along Mutoko-Chidye dust road, when an unknown motorcyclist hit a pedestrian and sped off.

The victim died upon admission at Mutoko Hospital. The second accident occurred on 20th April 2025 along Harare-Bulawayo Road at Tynwald flyover when an unknown male adult was hit by an unidentified vehicle and died on the spot.

On the same date, another accident occurred along Harare-Bulawayo Road, near Puma service station in Whitehouse, where a 66-year-old man was hit by a Nissan Caravan vehicle.

The victim died upon admission at Parirenyatwa Group Hospital, and the driver of the vehicle did not stop after the accident.