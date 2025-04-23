Influenza Cases Surge In Manicaland And Mashonaland West

2 hours ago Wed, 23 Apr 2025 07:24:07 GMT

The Ministry of Health and Childcare has released the weekly disease surveillance report for the week ending 6 April 2025, covering influenza, cholera, and dysentery cases across the country.

A total of 5,727 suspected cases of influenza were reported during the week, with no associated deaths. The provinces with the highest number of reported cases were Manicaland, which recorded 1,782 cases, and Mashonaland West with 1,654 cases. The cumulative number of suspected influenza cases for the year now stands at 58,971, with no deaths recorded to date.

In terms of cholera, 10 suspected cases were reported this week. These cases were distributed across several districts: Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe recorded five cases, Shamva and Rushinga reported two cases each, and one case was reported in Bindura. The cumulative figures for cholera currently stand at 484 suspected cases, 76 confirmed cases, 8 suspected deaths, and 11 confirmed deaths.

