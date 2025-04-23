Kombi Crash Leaves 3 Dead, 11 Injured On Mutare–Masvingo Road

35 minutes ago Wed, 23 Apr 2025 09:45:08 GMT

A road traffic accident claimed the lives of three people and left eleven others injured along the Mutare–Masvingo Road.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the accident which occurred at the 167-kilometre peg on Monday, 22 April 2025, at approximately 4:30 PM.

According to the police, a Toyota Hiace kombi with fourteen people on board veered off the road to the right, overturned, and landed on its left side.

