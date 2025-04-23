Madzibaba veShanduko’s House Petrol-Bombed

According to Karembera, Laxmore suffered deep lacerations to his neck and feet before managing to flee with his siblings into the nearby fields. He was later rushed to a local clinic by neighbours. Said Karembera:

I was not at home when this happened. My neighbours, who witnessed everything, told me they heard noises around midnight that sounded like petrol bombs. My son has since confirmed it.

wa.me/channel/0029Vb4GVea90x2nCSDImS1b He told me he went out of his bedroom to investigate when he heard the strange noise. When he got outside, he realised that part of the house was on fire. He ran back to his bedroom to wake up his siblings, with whom he shared a room. As they were escaping, another petrol bomb was thrown at them, but thankfully, they managed to get away through the fields.

Karembera said some of his neighbours spotted two top-of-the-range vehicles at his home shortly before the incident, and he suspects the people in those cars were behind the attack.

He’s since reported the matter to the police at Guruve District Police Station, and officers showed up at the scene around 10 AM on Tuesday.

Karembera also expressed frustration with the slow response from healthcare workers, saying they didn’t treat his son’s injuries with the urgency the situation demanded. He said:

Laxmore was taken to Shinje Clinic in Ward 7 by my friends, but the staff there refused to treat him, saying his injuries were too severe. They referred him to Guruve District Hospital, where, again, he was not attended to. The healthcare workers appeared completely disinterested. I had to phone friends to help me get him to a private health facility where he is currently receiving treatment. He is in a great deal of pain. We are not safe in our own homes, and yet we claim to be independent. There is no freedom whatsoever. We are being traumatised day and night.

