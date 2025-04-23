Mai Dhuterere Removed From Remand In US$16,000 Fraud Case
Harare Magistrate Tapiwa Banda on Tuesday removed Dorcas Vambe, popularly known as Mai Dhuterere and wife of gospel musician Mambo Dhuterere, from remand in a case in which she is accused of defrauding a local politician of US$16,000 in a failed vehicle import deal.
The magistrate ruled that the State should proceed by way of summons, should it wish to pursue the matter further.
Vambe, aged 36, is alleged to have defrauded ZANU PF Glen Norah Member of Parliament Chrispen Magaya through a purported duty-free vehicle import arrangement.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Vambe and her brother, Kudakwashe Vambe, allegedly misrepresented to Magaya that they could supply a Toyota Hilux GD6, claiming access to a presidential duty waiver on account of her contributions to the nation as a musician.
They reportedly assured Magaya that he could receive two vehicles within his budget of US$16,000. Based on these representations, Magaya transferred the full amount to Vambe, who issued a receipt in the form of an affidavit, committing to deliver the vehicles within two weeks.
However, the promise went unfulfilled. Vambe instead delivered a Ford Ranger registered in Botswana, and assured Magaya that a Mercedes Benz C200 would follow.
The Ford Ranger was later impounded by police for operating without a valid temporary import permit.
Vambe was granted bail set at US$100 when she initially appeared before the court.