Mai Dhuterere Removed From Remand In US$16,000 Fraud Case

15 minutes ago Wed, 23 Apr 2025 13:39:58 GMT

Harare Magistrate Tapiwa Banda on Tuesday removed Dorcas Vambe, popularly known as Mai Dhuterere and wife of gospel musician Mambo Dhuterere, from remand in a case in which she is accused of defrauding a local politician of US$16,000 in a failed vehicle import deal.

The magistrate ruled that the State should proceed by way of summons, should it wish to pursue the matter further.

Vambe, aged 36, is alleged to have defrauded ZANU PF Glen Norah Member of Parliament Chrispen Magaya through a purported duty-free vehicle import arrangement.

