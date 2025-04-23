Mambo Dhuterere Accused Of Abandoning Pregnant Wife

When approached for comment by H-Metro, Mambo Dhuterere, who was recently in the United Kingdom for the SAMA Festival over the Easter holidays, declined to respond to the allegations.

Mai Dhuterere said her husband left the country and has not been in touch or offered support, leaving her to shoulder the burden alone. She said:

I have been keeping this to myself because of my condition. I don’t want to be depressed and end up losing our unborn child. It’s true that he moved out, but I am too weak as a woman to challenge him. Our kids desperately need him, and I am praying he will come back to his senses. There are a few people who know about this issue because I have been trying hard to conceal the matter. I don’t usually share our problems, but I have come to a point where I feel I have had enough. I still love him as the father of my children, but the abuse I have endured is too much.

A source close to Mai Dhuterere revealed that the couple’s marital issues have persisted for years, but she has been making efforts to protect their public image. Said the source:

It’s not looking good for Mambo Dhuterere’s marriage since he has moved out, leaving his eight-month-pregnant wife at home with their four children.” According to Mai Dhuterere’s camp, the popular musician started acting strange when he found out she was pregnant. Our main concern now is the children because Mai Dhuterere’s condition is dire; she is eight months pregnant and can deliver at any time. He appears to be a nice man in public, but he has been subjecting his wife to ridicule, sometimes blaming her for his bad luck. At one point, Dhuterere accused her of bad luck after he failed to get a car from Sir Wicknell Chivayo. The problem now is that his fallout with Mai Dhuterere is affecting their kids, especially their eldest who doesn’t deserve to be dragged into this mess. They settled together when she had a child from a previous marriage, and they agreed to adopt the other child. He has completely changed and started moving around with friends, claiming to be running errands.

Mambo Dhuterere allegedly moved out of the matrimonial home after his wife was arrested and later appeared in court over a US$16,000 fraud case.

The 36-year-old, whose maiden name is Dorcas Vambe, was charged with fraud at the Harare Magistrates’ Court in December last year. The case is still ongoing.

She is accused of conspiring with her brother to defraud the complainant by falsely claiming they could facilitate the purchase of a Toyota Hilux GD6 from Botswana.

In a separate incident, Mai Dhuterere reportedly lost her laptop and cellphone when thieves broke into her rented apartment and stole the devices. Said the source:

It’s sad that she lost her belongings when the thieves broke in and took her laptop and cellphone. Luckily, she managed to recover her passport, which was dumped in the garden. The thief entered through the window, and there is still evidence of a broken window at the home.

In a bid to make ends meet, Mai Dhuterere has reportedly turned to selling detergents.

