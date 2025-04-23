President Mnangagwa Pays Tribute To Late Pope Francis

In this solemn hour, the world reflects, with reverence, on the life and legacy of a devoted servant of the Apostolic See, who dedicated himself to the service of God and humanity at large. His voice, that resonated within and beyond the hallowed walls of the Vatican, shall forever, remain an embodiment of his spirit of grace, moral leadership and theological insight, that uplifted the spiritual consciousness of our time.

As we join you in this time of mourning, we pray that Almighty God grant eternal rest to his soul and give the entire Catholic family strength and comfort to overcome this loss.

Please accept, Your Holiness, the assurances of my sympathy and highest consideration.

Pope Francis passed away on Monday morning at the Vatican City in Rome, Italy, at the age of 88.

His funeral Mass will be held at 10 AM local time on Saturday, 26 April 2025, in St Peter’s Square, Vatican City.

Following the service, in accordance with his personal wishes, he will be laid to rest at the Basilica of St Mary Major in Rome.

