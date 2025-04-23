Pindula|Search Pindula
Retired Brigadier General Victor Rungani Has Died

49 minutes agoWed, 23 Apr 2025 11:22:37 GMT
Retired Brigadier General Victor Chikudo Rungani has passed away. He died on Tuesday morning at Mbuya Dorcas Hospital in Waterfalls, Harare.

Brig Gen Rungani was a distinguished and respected figure in the Zimbabwe National Army, where he served as the Director of the Engineering and Military Equipment Directorate.

Throughout his military career, he played a vital role in strengthening the army’s engineering capabilities, earning recognition for his leadership, technical expertise, and dedication to national service.

His passing was confirmed by the Minister of State for National Security, Lovemore Matuke.

More: The Herald

