Retired Brigadier General Victor Rungani Has Died

49 minutes ago Wed, 23 Apr 2025 11:22:37 GMT

Retired Brigadier General Victor Chikudo Rungani has passed away. He died on Tuesday morning at Mbuya Dorcas Hospital in Waterfalls, Harare.

Brig Gen Rungani was a distinguished and respected figure in the Zimbabwe National Army, where he served as the Director of the Engineering and Military Equipment Directorate.

Throughout his military career, he played a vital role in strengthening the army’s engineering capabilities, earning recognition for his leadership, technical expertise, and dedication to national service.

Feedback