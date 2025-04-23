SA: Security Tightened For Ramaphosa And Mashatile After Alleged Assassination Attempt

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola’s spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe, assured the public that the nation’s executive leadership, including President Ramaphosa and Deputy President Mashatile, remains well protected. Said Mathe:

While it is not common practice to discuss safety and security aspects of the executive, the National Commissioner deems it fit to assure the country that sufficient resources are always assigned to safeguard members of the national executive. Click here: Pindula WhatsApp Channel

wa.me/channel/0029Vb4GVea90x2nCSDImS1b General Fannie Masemola confirms a shooting incident involving the Deputy President’s convoy. Following the incident, an extensive investigation was conducted and still underway with the ballistics report already concluded. General Fannie Masemola confirms the reinforcement of security detail to both principals and has also expressed gratitude with the manner in which members of the Presidential Protection Service (PPS) safeguard and handle the safety of both principals. Members of the PPS who are assigned to both the President and the Deputy President are trained to a high level of skill and possess the necessary expertise and capabilities to avert any risk and threat. The resources assigned to safeguard the executive are also adequate and designed to prevent any direct and imminent threat on their lives.

The alleged shooting, which reportedly took place on 30 March, was not disclosed to the public until Deputy President Paul Mashatile referenced the incident during a visit to the KwaSizabantu Mission in Kranskop, KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

Before delivering an address at the Easter service, Mashatile recounted the event, stating that his vehicle had been struck by what he initially assumed were stones while travelling home from an ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Boksburg, Gauteng. Said Mashatile:

When we got home, the protector said the impact was too much. They wanted to take (the vehicle) for checking because a bulletproof windscreen is too strong to be damaged like that, and that’s why they are doing the investigation.

Tags

Leave a Comment