Bursar Sentenced To Community Service After Stealing US$502 In School Levies

31 minutes ago Thu, 24 Apr 2025 09:09:46 GMT

Rumbidzai Magwaku (34), a bursar at Khumalo Primary School in Bulawayo, has been convicted of stealing US$502 in school development levies.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the funds were collected from students between February and December 2024 on behalf of the School Development Committee.

The theft came to light during a school workshop, where Magwaku admitted there were inconsistencies in the financial records.

