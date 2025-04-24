Pindula|Search Pindula
Bursar Sentenced To Community Service After Stealing US$502 In School Levies

31 minutes agoThu, 24 Apr 2025 09:09:46 GMT
Rumbidzai Magwaku (34), a bursar at Khumalo Primary School in Bulawayo, has been convicted of stealing US$502 in school development levies.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the funds were collected from students between February and December 2024 on behalf of the School Development Committee.

The theft came to light during a school workshop, where Magwaku admitted there were inconsistencies in the financial records.

A reconciliation exercise and government audit confirmed that the money had been misappropriated. Unfortunately, none of the funds were recovered.

Magwaku was found guilty by the Bulawayo Magistrates’ Court and sentenced to 420 hours of community service.

Tags

Khumalo Primary SchoolSchoolTheftBursar

1 Comments

