Kwekwe United FC Faces PSL Disciplinary Hearing After Fixture No-Show

Kwekwe United failed to turn up for their league clash at Bata Stadium. The match, scheduled to kick off at 3 PM, had all the formalities in place—match officials were present, Herentals were fully kitted and ready to play, and PSL officials, including the match commissioner, were in attendance. The only thing missing was the home team.

Instead, only Kwekwe United’s head coach, Saul Chaminuka, and his assistant, Clemence Zuze, arrived at the ground.

With no players in sight, they stood helplessly on the touchline as the referee waited out the mandatory 30-minute grace period before officially declaring a walkover.

As a result, Herentals will be awarded a 3-0 victory.

Reports leading up to the match suggested major unrest within the Kwekwe United camp. Players were said to be disgruntled over unpaid March salaries, unfulfilled bonuses, and general discontent with the club’s financial management.

Matters came to a head when players reportedly refused to travel after rejecting substandard accommodation for their pre-match camp.

They had also demanded overdue payment for their lone victory of the season—a 1-0 win over Bikita Minerals.

With their concerns ignored, the squad opted not to board the team bus.

