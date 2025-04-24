Kwekwe United FC Faces PSL Disciplinary Hearing After Fixture No-Show
Cash-strapped Kwekwe United FC have been summoned to appear before the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) Disciplinary Committee following their failure to honour a scheduled fixture against Herentals FC on Monday, 21 April 2025.
The PSL has charged the club with breaching Order 31 of its Rules and Regulations, which classifies the failure to fulfil a fixture as an act of misconduct.
PSL Communications and Media Liaison Officer, Kudzai Bare, confirmed that the disciplinary hearing will take place at the PSL offices on Monday, 5 May 2025, at 5:30 PM.
Kwekwe United failed to turn up for their league clash at Bata Stadium. The match, scheduled to kick off at 3 PM, had all the formalities in place—match officials were present, Herentals were fully kitted and ready to play, and PSL officials, including the match commissioner, were in attendance. The only thing missing was the home team.
Instead, only Kwekwe United’s head coach, Saul Chaminuka, and his assistant, Clemence Zuze, arrived at the ground.
With no players in sight, they stood helplessly on the touchline as the referee waited out the mandatory 30-minute grace period before officially declaring a walkover.
As a result, Herentals will be awarded a 3-0 victory.
Reports leading up to the match suggested major unrest within the Kwekwe United camp. Players were said to be disgruntled over unpaid March salaries, unfulfilled bonuses, and general discontent with the club’s financial management.
Matters came to a head when players reportedly refused to travel after rejecting substandard accommodation for their pre-match camp.
They had also demanded overdue payment for their lone victory of the season—a 1-0 win over Bikita Minerals.
With their concerns ignored, the squad opted not to board the team bus.