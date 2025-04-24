Military Fatigues And Police Uniforms Worn During Armed Robberies, 4 Suspects Arrested

On 21st April 2025 the suspects pounced at Nyamuzara Business Centre, Murewa, where they attacked a general dealer and cocktail bar owner, his family and some patrons before stealing seven cellphones and cash valued at US$1 300. 00. The suspects were wearing camouflage and police uniform and were armed with three rifles, a pistol as well as baton sticks. Click here: Pindula WhatsApp Channel

Subsequently, the complainants and other members of the public teamed up and blocked the suspects' get-away car, a white Toyota Aqua vehicle, registration number AGC 2677. The driver sped off resulting in a speed chase. The complainants alerted the police who reacted swiftly and made a follow up leading to the arrest of Charles Dhokotera after the suspects' get-away car had developed a tyre puncture. The police interviewed Charles Dhokotera who implicated, Mayor Sibanda, Bothwell Kamwendo and Trivolta Donald Matunhu, leading their arrest in Harare.

Nyathi added that the suspects guided the police to a bushy area near Shavanhowe River, in the Murewa Cross area, where they had hidden the items used to commit the crimes. He said:

The suspects led the police to a bushy area near Shavanhowe River, Murewa Cross area where the following property were recovered:- seven pairs of army camouflage uniform, four black combat shoes, three STU army caps, one green army jersey, a pair of hand cuffs, two button sticks, one sjambock, two reflectors, two pairs safety shoes, a 0.38 special revolver without rounds, a double barrel Shotgun loaded with 5 x 12 bore live cartridges, a Shotgun loaded with 5 x 12 bore live rounds and 2 x 9mm Retay Blank pistols. The suspects are linked to two other robbery cases including a case of robbery which occurred at a mine in Mhangura on 31st March 2025 where 22 x 1m x 0.8m gold trapping mates and unknown number of 1 m x 0.6 m gold trapping mates were stolen. The suspects are also clearing a robbery case which occurred at a mine in Tafuna, Shamva on 12th April 2025 where 50 cellphones, 20 grammes of gold and USD 4 400.00 cash were stolen.

Nyathi appealed to the public for information which may assist in the arrest of the outstanding suspects identified as Raphael Gwaze, Bothwell Kamwendo, Keda, and Dube. He said:

Anyone with information to contact National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800197 or report at any nearest Police Station.

