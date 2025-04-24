Motor Mechanic Jailed 20 Years For Sodomising Son To Boost Business

Unable to endure the ongoing abuse, the teenager fled their homestead and sought refuge on the streets of Rusape.

The father, who was unrepresented when he appeared before Rusape regional magistrate Francis Mapfumo, did not prolong the proceedings and pleaded guilty to the charges.

When questioned by Mapfumo about the reasons for his actions, the convict stated that he was following the traditional healer’s advice in the belief that it would help to improve his business. He said:

I approached a traditional healer trying to find ways on how I can grow my business. The traditional healer told me that I should be intimate with my own son. I did exactly that. The magistrate said the father’s moral blame-worthiness was very high, and sentenced him to the maximum of 20 years in jail for aggravated indecent assault and did not suspend any part of the sentence.

Prosecutor Marlon Makamba informed the court that the father began abusing his son in November 2024 and continued until March 2025, when the teenager ultimately fled the homestead. Said Makamba:

Sometime between November 2024 and March 2025, the accused person abused the complainant on several occasions. The complainant later went missing from home. The matter came to light after the complainant was located by his mother at Evergreen Market in Rusape. The mother interviewed the complainant, and he revealed that his father was abusing him. The complainant was medically examined at Rusape General Hospital, and the medical report can be produced in court.

