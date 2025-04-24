No Plane Explosion Dream, Just Business: Silent Killer Clarifies Withdrawal From SAMA Festival UK

He asserted that arrangements for his participation in the festival had been made by fellow artist Blot’s manager without his direct involvement.

Silent Killer, who currently does not have a manager, claimed the proposed payment of US$2,000 was not acceptable, especially as he typically charges US$1,500 for local performances.

He said he had not been consulted during the negotiation process and was dissatisfied with both the terms and the manner in which the agreement was handled.

Silent Killer also revealed that Y2K Promotions allegedly owes him money, a factor that further influenced his decision not to perform at the festival. He said:

These people owe me money, and the story they are spreading on social media about me locking myself in the toilet is completely false. To be honest, I was never part of the deal. They made an agreement with Blot’s manager, but the amount agreed upon was too low for me − it’s close to what I charge for local gigs. I don’t see eye to eye with Blot and they had to deal with his manager why.

The SAMA Festival UK boasts a star-studded lineup of popular artists, including Alick Macheso, Mambo Dhuterere, and Voltz JT.

