Nyanga Woman Jailed Over Father-in-Law’s Death

Prosecutor Last Goredema told the court that the incident happened in the early hours of 5 August 2024, around 4 AM Fombe was at home with her father-in-law, Conlious Chitambwe, and his daughter, Mitchel.

Mitchel later left the house to collect firewood, leaving Fombe and Chitambwe alone.

A disagreement broke out between the two, during which Fombe reportedly slapped Chitambwe and pushed him against a sofa. He suffered serious injuries as a result.

Chitambwe was taken to Nyanga District Hospital and later transferred to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital in Mutare for further treatment.

Sadly, he passed away on 16 September 2024 from injuries linked to the altercation.

A post-mortem was carried out a week later by Dr Robert Guillen, and the report was presented in court as evidence.

More: The Manica Post

