Nyanga Woman Jailed Over Father-in-Law’s Death
A 30-year-old woman from Nyanga, Manicaland, has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of culpable homicide following a physical altercation with her father-in-law, which led to his death in September 2024.
Melody Fombe, from Dzapasi Village under Chief Katerere, was handed the sentence by Mutare regional magistrate Phathekile Msipa.
One year of the sentence was suspended on condition of good behaviour over the next five years.
Prosecutor Last Goredema told the court that the incident happened in the early hours of 5 August 2024, around 4 AM Fombe was at home with her father-in-law, Conlious Chitambwe, and his daughter, Mitchel.
Mitchel later left the house to collect firewood, leaving Fombe and Chitambwe alone.
A disagreement broke out between the two, during which Fombe reportedly slapped Chitambwe and pushed him against a sofa. He suffered serious injuries as a result.
Chitambwe was taken to Nyanga District Hospital and later transferred to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital in Mutare for further treatment.
Sadly, he passed away on 16 September 2024 from injuries linked to the altercation.
A post-mortem was carried out a week later by Dr Robert Guillen, and the report was presented in court as evidence.
More: The Manica Post