One Dead, Five Injured As Elephant Lands On Vehicle In Victoria Falls
One person has died and five others were injured after a Toyota Isis collided with a sub-adult elephant on Kazungula Road on Wednesday evening, about 40 kilometres from Victoria Falls.
Reports indicate that the driver was heading towards Victoria Falls City and tried to overtake a car that had stopped with its hazard lights on, not realising there was an elephant ahead.
The car hit the elephant, which then landed on the vehicle’s roof. The stopped car had pulled over to avoid hitting the same elephant.
The impact was so strong that it threw the Toyota about 100 metres into the bush, with the elephant still on top. All six people inside were trapped. Sadly, the front-seat passenger died at the scene.
The other five were injured, some more seriously than others, and were taken to a nearby hospital.
Rangers from Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management (ZimParks) had to put the injured elephant down so they could reach the person who had died in the wreckage.
More: ZBC News