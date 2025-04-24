One Dead, Five Injured As Elephant Lands On Vehicle In Victoria Falls

51 minutes ago Thu, 24 Apr 2025 07:05:27 GMT

One person has died and five others were injured after a Toyota Isis collided with a sub-adult elephant on Kazungula Road on Wednesday evening, about 40 kilometres from Victoria Falls.

Reports indicate that the driver was heading towards Victoria Falls City and tried to overtake a car that had stopped with its hazard lights on, not realising there was an elephant ahead.

The car hit the elephant, which then landed on the vehicle’s roof. The stopped car had pulled over to avoid hitting the same elephant.

