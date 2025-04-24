Power Cut Delays Vice President Chiwenga's Address At ZITF
The organisers of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) have apologised for a power cut that delayed Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s speech by around 15 minutes during a business conference on Wednesday, 23 April.
The outage happened just after Industry and Trade Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu had invited Chiwenga to speak at the Zimbabwe International Business Conference, when the room suddenly went dark. Chiwenga stayed seated while the issue was dealt with.
Power came back briefly after five minutes, but then went out again. It was finally restored about 10 minutes later using a backup generator.
In a statement, the ZITF organisers blamed the outage on an overload on the main ZESA line, along with a technical fault on the backup generator, and offered an apology for the disruption. Reads the statement:
The outage of electricity earlier was due to an unexpected fault on the power line into the fairgrounds of the Zimbabwe International Conference and Exhibition Smart City (ZICES).
We seem to have experienced an overload on the normal power line. The conference back up generator from ZETDC that had been running since morning then also developed a technical fault.
The ZETDC technicians worked to resolve the technical fault on the generator as quickly as possible and restored power which we are currently using.
Nevertheless, ZITF Board and Management wish to apologize for any inconvenience and discomfort caused.
The efforts to upgrade our facility into a smart city include solarising all our exhibition halls including the auditorium where the IBC was held.