Power Cut Delays Vice President Chiwenga's Address At ZITF

5 minutes ago Thu, 24 Apr 2025 07:51:20 GMT

The organisers of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) have apologised for a power cut that delayed Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s speech by around 15 minutes during a business conference on Wednesday, 23 April.

The outage happened just after Industry and Trade Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu had invited Chiwenga to speak at the Zimbabwe International Business Conference, when the room suddenly went dark. Chiwenga stayed seated while the issue was dealt with.

Power came back briefly after five minutes, but then went out again. It was finally restored about 10 minutes later using a backup generator.

