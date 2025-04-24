Security Guard Rapes Woman, Murders Another, Then Commits Suicide

Earlier, police had posted an appeal on their official X (formerly Twitter) account, seeking public assistance in locating Mutsengi in connection with charges of murder, rape, and theft of a firearm.

It is alleged that Mutsengi reported for duty at Starlion Mine in Matobo, Matabeleland South, on Monday while intoxicated and was denied entry. He then allegedly stole a rifle from a fellow security guard.

As he left the mine, he encountered two women and threatened to shoot them if they did not comply with his demands.

When one of the women refused, he allegedly shot her dead and proceeded to rape the other.

Following the incident, Mutsengi fled Matobo and returned to his rural home in Gutu, taking the rifle with him.

On Thursday morning, he reportedly met his son at Mpandawana Growth Point, and they went home together.

Upon arrival, Mutsengi asked his son to visit their neighbours to borrow paper for rolling tobacco. While the son was about 100 metres away, he heard a gunshot. When he rushed back, he found Mutsengi lying dead in a pool of blood.

Police attended the scene and confirmed that Mutsengi had sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the chest. His body was taken to Gutu Mission Hospital for a post-mortem.

