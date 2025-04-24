Two Bribe-Taking Police Officers Remanded In Custody

53 minutes ago Thu, 24 Apr 2025 13:55:37 GMT

Two members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) who were caught on video allegedly accepting a bribe and unlawfully releasing a suspect during a routine patrol in central Harare, were on Wednesday, remanded in custody to 28 April.

Rudo Chirengendure (28) and Nyasha Michael Mupandira (34) appeared before the Harare Magistrates’ Court facing charges of criminal abuse of duty as public officers, in terms of Section 174(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23].

The incident took place on 18 April 2025, while the officers were deployed to Parkade rank, at the busy intersection of Nelson Mandela Avenue and Rezende Street, as part of an operation targeting illegal money changers, touts, and unlicensed vendors.

