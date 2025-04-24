University Of Zimbabwe Lecturers Strike Again Over Pay

In an official notification addressed to the police on Wednesday, Dr. Onesimo Kadare, Vice President of the Association of University Teachers (AUT), confirmed that the lecturers would stage a picket on April 24 and April 25, between 9 AM and 2 PM. During this period, no teaching activities will take place at the university. Reads the notice in part:

As discussed, the AUT requests your support and protection during the picketing process. Dr. Kadare and Professor Vengeyi will be the liaising people with your officers.

The lecturers are said to be earning less than US$250 a month — with a chunk of that paid in the local ZiG currency, amounting to roughly ZiG 5,000.

Now, they’re demanding a return to the US$2,500 monthly salary that junior lecturers earned before October 2018 — a figure they say reflects the value of their work and qualifications.

Their first job action on April 16 was quickly disrupted when police arrived on campus and arrested three union leaders.

But in a major legal win, the lecturers secured a High Court ruling affirming their right to peaceful protest.

Justice Benjamin Chikowero ruled that members of the Association of University Teachers can legally sing, dance, wave placards, conduct prayers, and deliver speeches in solidarity during their demonstrations.

To ensure order, both AUT and the police agreed on a set of safeguards. These include the appointment of two liaison officers for direct engagement with police, and marshals stationed at the protest to maintain discipline.

The picket, scheduled for April 24 and 25 from 9AM to 2PM, will be confined to two spots: the Churchill Avenue and Mount Pleasant entrances of the university.

