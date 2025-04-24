ZIFA Launches Roots & Dreams Initiative In The UK

Roots, because regardless of where we are born or where we reside, we remain united by the soil, stories, and spirit of Zimbabwe.

Dreams, because this is about unlocking possibility – creating structured pathways that turn the hopes of young Zimbabweans everywhere into achievable aspirations, culminating in national representation.

The engagement in London proved both fruitful and inspiring. The ZIFA leadership engaged with members of the Zimbabwean diaspora, responding to thoughtful questions, listening to innovative ideas, and sharing the Association’s vision for a new era of Zimbabwean football.

What was clearly evident throughout the evening was the shared passion for our national game and the collective desire to see Zimbabwe’s football teams continue to grow, compete, and succeed on the global stage.

This initiative marks more than just a single event – it represents an open dialogue, a renewed connection with the diaspora, and a firm commitment to transparency, inclusion, and excellence in our game.

The second leg of the diaspora engagement was scheduled for Thursday evening, 24 April, in Birmingham, where ZIFA anticipated another dynamic and inspiring exchange with Zimbabweans living in the UK.

