Zimbabwe's Professionals Reduced To “Ragtag Beggars” - Biti

Education is a fundamental driver of dignity development and upliftment is the ultimate equaliser. Teachers and lecturers are a national asset. That the Harare regime is paying US$250 to a University Professor whilst billions are being looted by gangsters and cronies is an indictment In any normal country it is a privilege to teach at a University.

wa.me/channel/0029Vb4GVea90x2nCSDImS1b In Zimbabwe our professionals have been reduced to rag tag beggars whilst drop outs and convicts parade ill begotten loot that they dish out like confetti. Teachers doctors nurses and all must be paid a decent living wage. This regime has failed and failed in absolute terms. It’s treatment of working people , its debasement of professionals, the collapse of public services , the corruption, the decay are daily narratives. We therefore restate the call for a new consensus. This one has failed!

Lecturers at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) have embarked on a two-day industrial action in pursuit of improved remuneration, following an earlier disruption by the police.

The fresh strike comes one week after police disbanded a previous picket and arrested three leaders of the lecturers’ union.

The academic staff have since secured a High Court order prohibiting police from interfering with their peaceful protest. As a result, they intend to suspend all lectures on Thursday and Friday.

In an official notification addressed to the police on Wednesday, Dr. Onesimo Kadare, Vice President of the Association of University Teachers (AUT), confirmed that the lecturers would stage a picket on April 24 and April 25, between 9 AM and 2 PM. During this period, no teaching activities will take place at the university.

