ZRP Accuses Chibaya, Ngarivhume Of Planning Violence
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have accused opposition figures Jacob Ngarivhume and Amos Chibaya of planning to incite violence across the country.
Ngarivhume is the leader of Transform Zimbabwe, an opposition political party, while Chibaya is a former MP for Mkoba (MDC) and Mkoba North (CCC).
In a statement released on Wednesday, 23 April, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they are aware of certain individuals with criminal intentions, including plans to burn tyres and damage property such as buildings. Said Nyathi:
The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns individuals and groups who have been identified as instigators, inciters and ringleaders of criminal elements who intend to unleash violence which include Malicious Damage to Property, by burning tyres and destroying buildings, that the full wrath of the law will be effected without fear or favour.
Some of the suspects have been identified as Jacob Ngarivhume and Amos Chibaya.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police and other security agencies are fully alert and will decisively deal with unruly elements who intend to disturb the existing peaceful environment.
Nyathi urged members of the public to report any criminal activity, or anyone encouraging violence, making threats, or trying to pressure others into breaking the law.
He said reports can be made by calling the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631, sending a WhatsApp message to 0712 800 197, or by visiting the nearest police station.