ZRP Accuses Chibaya, Ngarivhume Of Planning Violence

32 minutes ago Thu, 24 Apr 2025 07:24:40 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have accused opposition figures Jacob Ngarivhume and Amos Chibaya of planning to incite violence across the country.

Ngarivhume is the leader of Transform Zimbabwe, an opposition political party, while Chibaya is a former MP for Mkoba (MDC) and Mkoba North (CCC).

In a statement released on Wednesday, 23 April, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they are aware of certain individuals with criminal intentions, including plans to burn tyres and damage property such as buildings. Said Nyathi:

