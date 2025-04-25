Blessed Mhlanga Clocks 60 Days In Jail Over Geza Interview | Full Statement

7 minutes ago Fri, 25 Apr 2025 20:51:07 GMT

A prominent journalist, Blessed Mhlanga, has spent two months in prison after Zimbabwean authorities arrested and prosecuted him on criminal charges related to interviewing a perceived opponent of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who has been vocal in opposing manoeuvres to extend the ZANU PF political party leader’s tenure beyond the constitutional two-term limit.

The 44 year-old Mhlanga, who is represented by Chris Mhike of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, has spent 60 days in both police and prison detention after Zimbabwe Republic Police officers arrested him on 24 February 2025 and charged him with transmitting data messages with the intention of inciting violence as defined in section 164 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Judicial officers at Harare Magistrates Court and at Harare High Court have on three occasions dismissed Mhlanga’s applications and an appeal to be released from prison on bail pending trial thereby condemning him to be detained for two months at Harare Remand Prison.

Feedback