Blessed Mhlanga Clocks 60 Days In Jail Over Geza Interview | Full Statement
A prominent journalist, Blessed Mhlanga, has spent two months in prison after Zimbabwean authorities arrested and prosecuted him on criminal charges related to interviewing a perceived opponent of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who has been vocal in opposing manoeuvres to extend the ZANU PF political party leader’s tenure beyond the constitutional two-term limit.
The 44 year-old Mhlanga, who is represented by Chris Mhike of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, has spent 60 days in both police and prison detention after Zimbabwe Republic Police officers arrested him on 24 February 2025 and charged him with transmitting data messages with the intention of inciting violence as defined in section 164 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.
Judicial officers at Harare Magistrates Court and at Harare High Court have on three occasions dismissed Mhlanga’s applications and an appeal to be released from prison on bail pending trial thereby condemning him to be detained for two months at Harare Remand Prison.
During his latest attempt for freedom, Harare Magistrate Donald Ndirowei dismissed Mhlanga’s application for bail, after ruling that there were no changed circumstances to warrant his release from prison and that the state had made significant progress in investigating his case to an extent that prosecutors were ready to furnish him with a trial date hence releasing him on bail when such significant progress has been made will not be in the interests of justice.
Prosecutors claim that Mhlanga, a senior journalist at Heart and Soul Broadcasting Services (HSTV), owned by Alpha Media Holdings, acted unlawfully when he allegedly recorded a video of Blessed Runesu Geza, a former ZANU PF central committee member and a liberation war veteran, and reportedly made it available to members of the public by transmitting and broadcasting it on YouTube, a social media and online video sharing platform and on HSTV, a digital content service provider and distributor, with the intention of inciting people to commit undisclosed acts of violence.
Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights