Chipinge Hello Paisa Employee Embezzles Over US$3,300

Her role as a teller involved receiving money from the company and disbursing it to local clients who had received international remittances.

During that period, she was entrusted with a total of US$4,705 and ZAR600, intended strictly for disbursement to recipients.

However, instead of processing payments to beneficiaries, the offender unlawfully converted the money to her personal use.

On 15 April 2025, the company conducted an internal audit, which revealed that the money entrusted to Machamacha was missing. Added the NPA:

Investigations discovered that the offender had used the company’s funds to send money to various people via EcoCash, in what appeared to be personal dealings, including attempts to secure online loans an activity completely outside the scope of her responsibilities. Realizing the audit had exposed her actions, the offender contacted an employee of Mukuru Chipinge, seeking help to cover the shortfall. She was provided with US$1,400 in cash, which she attempted to use to repay a portion of the stolen amount. Despite this, a total of US$3,305 and ZAR600 remained unrecovered.

Tags

Leave a Comment