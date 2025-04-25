"Malaria Cases Drop In Zimbabwe, But Threats To Progress Remain"

The increase in rainfall and temperature has contributed to the increase in malaria transmission during the current malaria season.

By week 15, malaria cases had increased by 107% from 17,539 cases in 2024 to 36,423 cases in 2025. Malaria deaths increased from 34 in 2024 to 85 deaths in 2025 during the same period.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) encourages all communities at risk to use the preventive measures including sleeping in sprayed houses, sleeping under treated insecticide nets and using repellents.

Late presentation has contributed to the increase in malaria deaths. We encourage all patients with signs of malaria to visit their Village Health Worker or nearest health facility for treatment.

The country has 31 elimination districts. In 2024 seven (7) districts had no local malaria transmission and in 2025 six (6) districts have no local transmission. We applaud the communities for their participation in malaria prevention and control activities.

The Ministry expressed its determination to protect the achievements made so far by ensuring availability of all malaria prevention and control commodities at all levels of the health delivery system until we attain malaria elimination status.