Namibia To Introduce Free University Education Starting 2026

Namibia already provides free education in public primary and secondary schools, although parents still typically need to pay for school uniforms, stationery, books, and hostel fees.

The new policy will remove tuition and registration fees at universities and colleges. There have been calls for years to have all levels of education subsidised by the government in the country, which has a population of around 3 million people.

The President said the policy aims to improve opportunities for young people, particularly in the face of youth unemployment and poverty. Official figures show that around 2.1 million Namibians are under the age of 35.

Two of Namibia’s seven universities are government-run and will offer free education under the new policy.

All of the country’s seven vocational training centres are also government-run and will no longer charge tuition fees.

