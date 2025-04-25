Three Journalists Charged With Extortion

Tshuma identified himself as a journalist from Observer News and claimed he was investigating a case of fraud involving the complainant and over US$20,000 in mismanaged employee funds.

Tshuma allegedly offered not to publish the story – but in exchange, he demanded US$100.00. The complainant complied and paid the amount at a meeting held along Kwame Nkrumah Avenue in central Harare.

Prosecutors also claim that on 16 April 2025, Tshuma returned with two other journalists, Sithole and Madzikatidze, who purportedly represented Bulawayo24 News. Said the NPA:

The complainant was pressured to buy them lunch and was again coerced into paying another US$100.00, bringing the total to US$200.00. On the 16th of April, Tshuma arranged another meeting with the complainant. All three accused met the complainant again under the pretext of getting his side of the story but the tone remained coercive. On 22 April, Sithole allegedly sent a WhatsApp message to the complainant to keep the pressure on. Then on 23 April, Tshuma forwarded a draft article written by Sithole and Madzikatidze, containing damaging allegations. He warned the complainant that the article would be published if further payments weren’t made. At this point, the complainant realised the scheme was extortionate and alerted ZACC. A sting operation was set up, and on the 23rd of April, all three accused were caught red-handed accepting US$100.00 in trap money at the same Kwame Nkrumah Avenue location.

Tshuma, Sithole, and Madzikatidze were each granted bail of US$100 and will return to court on 28 May 2025.

