Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeCrime and Courts

Three Journalists Charged With Extortion

8 minutes agoFri, 25 Apr 2025 21:07:49 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Three Journalists Charged With Extortion

Three journalists have appeared before the Harare Magistrates’ Court on charges of extortion.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Desire Tshuma (47) of Observer News, Simbarashe Sithole (36), and Gideon Madzikatidze (38) of Bulawayo24 News, are accused of extorting Tafadzwa Tembura, a senior official at the Zimbabwe Copyright Centre (ZICCD). Said the NPA:

On the 15th of April 2025, Desire Tshuma allegedly contacted the complainant, Mr. Tafadzwa Tembura, a senior official at the Zimbabwe Copyright Centre (ZICCD) via WhatsApp using NetOne number 0715 128 881. 

Tshuma identified himself as a journalist from Observer News and claimed he was investigating a case of fraud involving the complainant and over US$20,000 in mismanaged employee funds.

Tshuma allegedly offered not to publish the story – but in exchange, he demanded US$100.00. The complainant complied and paid the amount at a meeting held along Kwame Nkrumah Avenue in central Harare.

Click here: Pindula WhatsApp Channel
wa.me/channel/0029Vb4GVea90x2nCSDImS1b

 

Prosecutors also claim that on 16 April 2025, Tshuma returned with two other journalists, Sithole and Madzikatidze, who purportedly represented Bulawayo24 News. Said the NPA:

The complainant was pressured to buy them lunch and was again coerced into paying another US$100.00, bringing the total to US$200.00. 

On the 16th of April, Tshuma arranged another meeting with the complainant. All three accused met the complainant again under the pretext of getting his side of the story but the tone remained coercive.

On 22 April, Sithole allegedly sent a WhatsApp message to the complainant to keep the pressure on. 

Then on 23 April, Tshuma forwarded a draft article written by Sithole and Madzikatidze, containing damaging allegations. 

He warned the complainant that the article would be published if further payments weren’t made. At this point, the complainant realised the scheme was extortionate and alerted ZACC. 

A sting operation was set up, and on the 23rd of April, all three accused were caught red-handed accepting US$100.00 in trap money at the same Kwame Nkrumah Avenue location.

Tshuma, Sithole, and Madzikatidze were each granted bail of US$100 and will return to court on 28 May 2025.

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Extortion

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback