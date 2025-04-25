Two Police Officers Sentenced To Five Years Each For Stealing Cow
Two members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Livingston Misiwa (37) and Bernard Chirwa (33), have each been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment by the Chirundu Magistrates’ Court after being convicted of stock theft, in contravention of Section 114(2)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23].
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), in September 2024, while stationed at ZRP Mashoko, the officers unlawfully seized three cattle from Silas Izazi, a local farmer, during a police operation in Mkushi.
One of the animals—a brown, hornless heifer—was part of Mr Izazi’s herd and was taken under the pretext of being linked to a “crime and property” number. The officers later claimed it was intended for public auction.
Following the incident, Mr Izazi lodged a formal complaint with the police. An internal investigation led to the arrest and subsequent prosecution of Misiwa and Chirwa, both of whom were found guilty of theft.
The prosecution pointed out that the officers had seriously let the public down. Instead of doing their job and following the law, they took advantage of their positions for their own gain.
While the court handed them five-year prison sentences, there is an option to pay a fine instead.
The NPA said this conviction is a firm reminder that law enforcement personnel who engage in corrupt or criminal activity will be held fully accountable.