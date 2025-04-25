Two Police Officers Sentenced To Five Years Each For Stealing Cow

5 minutes ago Fri, 25 Apr 2025 12:39:01 GMT

Two members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Livingston Misiwa (37) and Bernard Chirwa (33), have each been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment by the Chirundu Magistrates’ Court after being convicted of stock theft, in contravention of Section 114(2)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23].

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), in September 2024, while stationed at ZRP Mashoko, the officers unlawfully seized three cattle from Silas Izazi, a local farmer, during a police operation in Mkushi.

One of the animals—a brown, hornless heifer—was part of Mr Izazi’s herd and was taken under the pretext of being linked to a “crime and property” number. The officers later claimed it was intended for public auction.

