University Lecturers Give Govt. 10 Days To Review Salaries

Dr Shava, the choice is yours. You and Professor Mthuli Ncube and Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga, the one who we hear is looting public funds, you must sit down and give UZ lecturers and staff what is their due. If you do not, take it from us, this is going to be a struggle that is going to go to the entire fourteen state universities and this is going to happen in the next ten days.

Gwisai said the university must halt all of its services and urged all lecturers to withdraw their labour entirely, including marking examinations, until the institution reviews their salaries.

AUT spokesperson, Professor Obvious Vengeyi, told New Zimbabwe that the UZ administration has been refusing to engage with lecturers. He said:

We must ensure that if you get a call from a dean, a departmental chairperson, who says to you, come to the lecture room, you just ignore it. They are buying themselves top-of-the-range latest vehicles. They are arrogant. They don’t talk to us. They are not engaging us. We wrote to them more than forty letters since 2018, and they only replied to two. They squander resources on their own, leaving lecturers suffering. We need dignity for the profession. How can you pay a professor US$230?

Last week, Professor Vengeyi and two of his colleagues were arrested at UZ for protesting against poor wages. They were released after spending a night in police custody and paying US$15 fines.

The lecturers subsequently obtained a High Court order preventing the police from interfering with their peaceful protest. As a result, they decided to suspend all lectures on Thursday and Friday.

More: NewZimbabwe.com

