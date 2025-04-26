Mutare Man Jailed For 30 Years For Sexually Abusing 4-Year-Old

1 hour ago Sat, 26 Apr 2025 08:43:35 GMT

A 36-year-old man from Sakubva, Mutare, has been convicted and sentenced to 30 years’ imprisonment by the Mutare Magistrates’ Court for the rape and aggravated indecent assault of his neighbour’s four-year-old child. The incidents took place on 23 March 2025, around 4:00 PM.

The court heard that the child was playing outside her home when the offender, who lived nearby, called her into his house while he was alone. Once inside, he removed her clothing and proceeded to rape her.

In a separate incident within the same timeframe, he also committed aggravated indecent assault by inserting his finger into her private parts.

Feedback